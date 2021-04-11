MICHAEL MORRIS: Talking about race is crucial despite high risk of being misunderstood
11 April 2021 - 16:14
The biggest risk in talking about race is less the danger of being considered offensive than the fate of being misunderstood. But the cost in either case is highest if the consequence is not talking about race at all.
In this spirit, I welcome the response from Anne Taylor of Edenvale (“Cancel skin colour? (../../letters/2021-03-24-letter-cancel-skin-colour/)”, March 24) to my column of March 14 (“Race as the magic potion for superstitious progressives (../2021-03-14-michael-morris-race-as-the-magic-potion-for-superstitious-progressives/)”)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now