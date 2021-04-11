Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Talking about race is crucial despite high risk of being misunderstood BL PREMIUM

The biggest risk in talking about race is less the danger of being considered offensive than the fate of being misunderstood. But the cost in either case is highest if the consequence is not talking about race at all.

In this spirit, I welcome the response from Anne Taylor of Edenvale (“Cancel skin colour? (../../letters/2021-03-24-letter-cancel-skin-colour/)”, March 24) to my column of March 14 (“Race as the magic potion for superstitious progressives (../2021-03-14-michael-morris-race-as-the-magic-potion-for-superstitious-progressives/)”)...