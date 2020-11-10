Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Growing racial divide in US sends important message to SA Divisions in the US are now deeper than at any time since the civil war BL PREMIUM

Anyone who insists race does not matter in this country any longer should look carefully at last week’s US election.

Race was the key issue in the poll. According to exit polls, most whites voted for Donald Trump, continuing a pattern in which the majority of whites support the Republicans. Black, Hispanic and Asian voters overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden, even though more black and Hispanic men supported Trump than in 2016. If all US voters were white, the Democrats would win only a handful of states. If all were black, Hispanic or Asian, the Republicans would win few if any.