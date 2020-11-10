STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Growing racial divide in US sends important message to SA
Divisions in the US are now deeper than at any time since the civil war
10 November 2020 - 15:38
Anyone who insists race does not matter in this country any longer should look carefully at last week’s US election.
Race was the key issue in the poll. According to exit polls, most whites voted for Donald Trump, continuing a pattern in which the majority of whites support the Republicans. Black, Hispanic and Asian voters overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden, even though more black and Hispanic men supported Trump than in 2016. If all US voters were white, the Democrats would win only a handful of states. If all were black, Hispanic or Asian, the Republicans would win few if any.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now