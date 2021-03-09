LETTER: Stop banging on about colour of leader’s skin

I am so tired of reading weak analysis of our politics, and Carol Paton’s attempt in her most recent column reached my tipping point (“DA Already Blew Its Shot To Be the Rational Centre”, March 8).

I want to read rational debate about political ideas in your newspaper — not tired old prejudices from another era that centre on the melanin of the DA leadership. On her take, Barack Obama should never have reached the White House, yet he did. When will your columnists be prepared to examine arguments on their merit?

Tony Leon’s arguments in the extract from his book you published clearly articulated the bad state we are in — it is time to find solutions and not hammer on about the colour of the leader’s skin (“How the ANC Has Chased Away Investors, Taxpayers and Prosperity”, March 9).

SA is burning — stop fiddling. I have been a loyal subscriber of your rag since it was resurrected from the death of the Rand Daily Mail and it is now time to call an end — RIP.

Bill Haslam,Via e-mail

