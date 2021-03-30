Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: State passes on some big bin bags to the private sector Extended producer responsibility rules are aimed at stemming the expected landfill crisis at cash-strapped municipalities BL PREMIUM

The second round of draft amendments to the extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations were released last week, compliments of environment, forestry & fisheries minister Barbara Creecy.

Now in the final round of comments, the EPR regulations are an amendment to the National Waste Act aimed at allowing the state to specify EPR measures for the electrical & electronics sector, the lighting sector and the paper & packaging sector...