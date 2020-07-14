Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Proposed EPR regulations not meant to make doing business difficult but will contribute to GDP expansion Great deal of potential exists to foster a new growth sector in circular economy just when need country needs it most BL PREMIUM

Last week saw environment, forestry & fisheries minister Barbara Creecy publish an amendment to the National Waste Act in the form of draft extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations with 30 days for public consultation.

Once promulgated, the EPRs will enable the state to identify a product, or class of products, specify EPR measures for this product and identify parties responsible for the implementation of waste management reduction measures associated with these products. The EPR will also extend producers’ responsibility for their products along the value chain, from cradle to grave and beyond — using a recognised life cycle assessment process.