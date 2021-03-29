National Regulations shift more responsibility for waste on to producers Regulations will cover sectors including electrical and electronic equipment, lighting, paper and packaging BL PREMIUM

In a move that is meant to reduce pollution and pressure on overstretched landfills, the government wants businesses to take more responsibility of how their products are disposed of.

According to the department of environment, forestry & fisheries, the regulations will give effect to the Waste Act and apply to the electrical and electronic equipment sector, lighting sector and paper, packaging and some single-use product sectors. ..