GRAY MAGUIRE: Slow fashion makes more sense than waste Transition to sustainable production and consumption includes a strong focus on localisation

The annual SA Fashion Week is not normally the sort of event that sparks my interest, but last month’s was an exception. This year it was a digital affair where the organisers espoused their industry’s commitment to sustainable production and consumption through “slow fashion”, a transition process that will facilitate greater collaboration between designers and the downstream value chain.

This transition includes a strong focus on localisation, which is important for a number of reasons. The country desperately needs every penny of investment in local industries and the “slow fashion” agenda aligns well with trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s clothing, textiles, footwear and leather (CTFL) value chain master plan. This takes an industry value chain approach to achieving the target of growing the local CTFL share of retail sales to 65% by 2030 to support R69bn in local procurement and deliver 333,000 jobs.