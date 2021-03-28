Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: ANC ‘step aside’ resolution will not make any difference A slightly cleaner government likely risks only preserving — or, worse, deepening — what is actually wrong BL PREMIUM

As I write this, I have no idea — though you do, now — of the outcome of the weekend meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) of the governing ANC.

This was a key moment, the point at which — as Shirley de Villiers wrote in the Financial Mail last week — “the ANC is set to finally make a call on its ‘step aside’ resolution — the decision that party members should relinquish their positions if they are facing charges, or their names are tainted by accusations of corruption”...