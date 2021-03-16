National Busisiwe Mkhwebane: first round goes to Ramaphosa MPs fall in behind order to vote for inquiry BL PREMIUM

ANC legislators toed the party line in parliament on Tuesday and pushed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a step closer to the exit door, in what is a victory for the side of the governing party aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday, MPs voted in favour of establishing a committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office following a scathing report by an independent panel that found prima facie evidence of misconduct or incompetence by her. If she is removed, she will be the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be booted out of office...