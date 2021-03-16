Busisiwe Mkhwebane: first round goes to Ramaphosa
MPs fall in behind order to vote for inquiry
16 March 2021 - 18:21
ANC legislators toed the party line in parliament on Tuesday and pushed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a step closer to the exit door, in what is a victory for the side of the governing party aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On Tuesday, MPs voted in favour of establishing a committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office following a scathing report by an independent panel that found prima facie evidence of misconduct or incompetence by her. If she is removed, she will be the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be booted out of office...
