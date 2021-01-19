Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Ace Magashule sits tight as battles rage within ANC A month after the recommendation that he step aside, secretary-general has not budged BL PREMIUM

It has been a month since the ANC’s integrity commission recommended that the governing party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, step aside from his job after his appearance at a Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on serious criminal charges arising from the Estina dairy project. Yet the man who has become the face of the anti-Ramaphosa faction in the ANC is still in this powerful position. Or is he?

For years Magashule, formerly the long-standing ANC chair in the Free State and a member of the informal yet influential triumvirate club of premiers, including those from KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, has been dogged by allegations of corruption. These stem from his time as Free State premier and arose especially from the dairy project, a scheme meant to assist African farmers before it was hijacked by the Gupta brothers...