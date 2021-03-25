Opinion / Columnists NDINAVHUSHAVHELO RABALI: Is positive equity market sentiment overdone? Estimates for 2021 inflation globally have been revised upward, and 10-year bond yields have begun pricing that in BL PREMIUM

Since the coronavirus-induced market crash last year, equity markets have staged a remarkable recovery. As with previous global recessions, monetary and fiscal policies have become expansionary.

Unprecedented fiscal support has buffered economic activity, but falling government revenues have sharply widened fiscal deficits in several countries. The result of all these actions? Equities, in SA and across the world, are expensive. This is evident when you compare the rapid increase in equity prices over the past 12 months with other periods in history...