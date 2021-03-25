Fundamentals of value remain elusive

It has been starkly evident (as shown in the chart) that value investing as a long(er) term strategy has struggled in the 12 years since the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008.

Theories about why value no longer performs as an investment style and why it may continue to underperform include:

Too many investors are now chasing the well known value premium and this may be crowding out and eroding the associated alpha.

Exogenous elements such as the low-interest rate regime post-GFC and the rise of index funds, which made value investing less attractive to investors.

Structural changes in underlying business models, which mean traditional markers or measurements of value (for example, price/earnings, price to book and dividend yield) are archaic in devising a successful long-term value investing strategy.

These views on the failure of value may be valid from various perspectives. However, when we examine the sharp and short-lived nature of recent value rallies, the initial burst of any value rally can be largely attributed to the macroeconomic environment, particularly market exuberance over an expected recovery phase in the economic cycle.

This in turn fuels the price performance of these previously cheap and out-of-favour value stocks. The initial surge in prices is typically short-lived as it becomes clear that the earnings of these value stocks inevitably fail to significantly justify, match and sustain their initial price rally. To put it simply, earnings just do not catch up to price. The disappointing result for long-term investors is being “left on the dance floor” when the music stops playing.

Another value rally or sustainable performance?

Our view is based on first understanding when and why value stocks outperform the market. We then broaden the discussion to whether the value rally that started in mid-2020 is any different from other value rallies in recent history. Here, we will put forward our reservations about whether this recent value rally is sustainable for the next five years (and perhaps longer). Finally, we close with what we say is the outlook for value investing in 2021.

Value performs on the basis of a better tomorrow

Our analysis shows that the value factor (a term used by quantitative investors to capture value style as a factor of equity market performance) outperforms when there is a pervasive market belief in the improvement of the immediate future macroeconomic environment.

Using Stanlib Index Investments’ proprietary macro indicator (see figure 1), and averaging the returns of the value factor in the different macro phase environments, shows that value performs best in the recovery phase of the economy (see figure 2). Interestingly, it is also the only factor that performs in a recovery phase.

Why? Cheap value companies tend to be riskier investments because they are less agile, nimble and adaptable (in comparison to their growth counterparts) to the changing macroeconomic environments, so they are more vulnerable to the market’s perceptions of the future. When markets anticipate a better future because of improving macroeconomic data such as GDP, PMI, regime changes (and even socioeconomic news such as vaccine rollouts), the out-of-favour cheap companies rally on this positive risk-on market sentiment.

Figure 1: Macro phase forecast from proprietary quantitative macro indicator in the past 15 years