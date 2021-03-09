National / Health State mulls sequencing of people in second phase of vaccinations SA faces a vaccine crunch as winter, and likely a new surge in infections, is on its way BL PREMIUM

With just weeks to go until experts fear SA may face a renewed surge in coronavirus infections, the government has yet to determine how to sequence people in the crucial second phase of its vaccination strategy.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s top coronavirus adviser, Salim Abdool Karim, has consistently warned that a third wave of infections is likely to coincide with the winter months, but some experts fear a surge in cases could begin shortly after Easter, as it is traditionally a period that sees large numbers of people travel to attend mass religious gatherings...