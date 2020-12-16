GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The decline and fall of Johannesburg
The city is a decaying, desperate, urban relic, one fast-realising its full potential as a slum
16 December 2020 - 08:00
Make your way through Johannesburg these days and it’s the rot that gets you. Five years ago it would have been the decay. But we are well past that now. Once things have broken, they rot. It’s the next stage in the devolution of a city.
On one level Johannesburg has it pretty good. It’s not yet a hell-hole, like so many smaller towns in the great SA expanse. But the powers that be are working on the problem every day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now