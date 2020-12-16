Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The decline and fall of Johannesburg The city is a decaying, desperate, urban relic, one fast-realising its full potential as a slum BL PREMIUM

Make your way through Johannesburg these days and it’s the rot that gets you. Five years ago it would have been the decay. But we are well past that now. Once things have broken, they rot. It’s the next stage in the devolution of a city.

On one level Johannesburg has it pretty good. It’s not yet a hell-hole, like so many smaller towns in the great SA expanse. But the powers that be are working on the problem every day...