National Residents up in arms over huge bills from City of Johannesburg Long-standing crisis compounds problem of sharply higher property revaluations BL PREMIUM

When the municipality rates bill of his 83-year-old mother started escalating in April, Benno Erken contacted the Johannesburg city council to negotiate a payment plan for outstanding debt.

He was turned away as the country was under lockdown, which prohibited the city from cutting off services such water and electricity. To his shock, five months later, on September 7, when bitterly cold weather gripped parts of the country, his mother, Dagmar Erken, sat freezing in her Saxonwold home after the council cut off her lights and water.