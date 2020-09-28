Residents up in arms over huge bills from City of Johannesburg
Long-standing crisis compounds problem of sharply higher property revaluations
28 September 2020 - 05:05
When the municipality rates bill of his 83-year-old mother started escalating in April, Benno Erken contacted the Johannesburg city council to negotiate a payment plan for outstanding debt.
He was turned away as the country was under lockdown, which prohibited the city from cutting off services such water and electricity. To his shock, five months later, on September 7, when bitterly cold weather gripped parts of the country, his mother, Dagmar Erken, sat freezing in her Saxonwold home after the council cut off her lights and water.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now