National Gauteng premier announces new health MEC and intervention team David Makhura has appointed Nomathemba Mokgethi, who is also on the team to help turnaround the Gauteng health department BL PREMIUM

Gauteng premier David Makhura has appointed Nomathemba Mokgethi as the province’s new health MEC.

Mokgethi, who was the MEC for social development, will replace Bandile Masuku, who was fired from the position in October after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into allegations of tender irregularities...