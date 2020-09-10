Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Bonfire of the inanities Political commentators want the ANC in power and the ANC in opposition, so they will seek to deliberately misunderstand the DA until it bends to their will BL PREMIUM

The manner in which the fourth estate has treated the official opposition over the last week has been criminal. One can make arguments about the politics of it, of which there is much to say, but really it is the hallmark ignorance that defines most DA political commentary, which does great violence to reason and objectivity.

There is a grand banality of analysis in the English media: empty clichés, born of bias or obtuseness, or both; factually incorrect claims; tortured reasoning; hyperbolic headlines; pervasive ignorance and so forth — a bonfire of inanities.