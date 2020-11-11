Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba’s DA surrogates The former DA leader and former Joburg mayor promise to break the political mould but instead use the DA mould and call it a new paradigm BL PREMIUM

Everything was going to change, we were told. Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba, fed up with the DA’s non-racialism, were going to start alternatives to the DA. But not just any alternatives, theirs would be different. Politics unusual, moulds would be broken, there would be disruption and new paradigms. Opposition would never be the same.

“We are going to be disruptive in terms of how we do our politics,” Maimane said. “Political parties have become traditional and sloganist, and we have to reform that.”