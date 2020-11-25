GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What happened to the art of speechmaking?
Repetition wrapped in clichés inside a PR slogan is the hallmark of SA’s forgettable political speeches
25 November 2020 - 05:07
Our fractured politics suffers at least one common trait: the unmemorable speech.
It comes in various forms — the long drawn out list; the cliché-ridden call to arms; the staid critique; the wild, angry rant; the incomprehensible babble — but, whatever its shape or form, it tends to lack those things that set a great speech apart: originality, beautifully sustained prose and authority, and thus the ability to leave an indelible mark on the public mind...
