Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: Light is on horizon but SA needs to make most of opportunities BL PREMIUM

The prospect of an effective vaccine for Covid-19 has been particularly good news for investors in SA. The rand has recovered all of the ground it lost to other emerging market currencies through much of 2020, and is now only about 10% weaker against the dollar in 2020.

Rand and emerging markets basket vs dollar and R/EM ratio. Higher values indicate dollar strength