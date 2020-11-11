Export dependence is Sub-Saharan Africa’s poverty achilles heel

As the world continues to struggle with the myriad social effects of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders are scrambling for solutions to the economic fallout. Economies worldwide have sunk into recession due to sweeping lockdown policies and overall lower consumer and business activity.

As many observers have pointed out, the economic effect has been felt most strongly in poorer and developing countries. And nowhere is this more true than in Sub-Saharan Africa. In terms of pure public health effects, Africa has actually fared rather well. The pandemic simply hasn’t hit Africa as hard as Europe, North America and other more developed parts of the world. However, as relatively low as the death toll may have been, the overall consequences of Covid-19 have been enormous for the continent.

Africa began the decade riding the wave of several optimistic trends. Many of the continent’s economies had been growing steadily, while poverty was declining significantly. The global pandemic has dramatically altered that landscape. Forecasts of global poverty have seen an about-face, with projections of a 0.3% fall in poverty turning almost overnight into a 0.4% increase.

One of the starkest examples of the economic chaos resulting from Covid-19 is SA, a country that was already stagnating before September, when the SA Reserve Bank forecast a GDP contraction of 8.2% in the wake of the pandemic. SA experienced one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, which shattered the country’s already struggling business sector. Unemployment has spiked to 23.3%.

The number of people now mired in poverty is ominous. Estimates suggest that by the end of 2020, Covid-19 will leave 140-million people globally in extreme poverty, including 49-million people in Africa. In general, developing economies will be hardest hit, and countries with more people close to the international poverty line (living on less than $1.90 a day) are expected to suffer the greatest consequences in terms of extreme poverty. This is especially bad news for Sub-Saharan Africa. According to estimates by the World Bank, the region will be the hardest hit in terms of increased extreme poverty, with about 23-million people pushed below the extreme poverty line.