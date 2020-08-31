NEIL MANTHORP: Without broadcast deals, board hopefuls have nothing to bat for
Transformation targets will be pointless if Cricket SA is allowed to stagger on in its current form
31 August 2020 - 18:42
It’s been quite a week in cricket’s administration ahead of Saturday’s Cricket SA annual general meeting (AGM). Many nominations were ignored, one was accepted despite the man standing accused of assault, and two more were accepted despite not even having the support of their own unions.
The Cricket SA (CSA) members council, which commissioned the independent forensic investigation into the organisation’s finances and management, are now not being allowed to read the report, prevented from doing so by Cricket SA’s lawyers. Yet they are expected to vote for new directors and a new president without the information and evidence contained in the report.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now