Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Without broadcast deals, board hopefuls have nothing to bat for Transformation targets will be pointless if Cricket SA is allowed to stagger on in its current form BL PREMIUM

It’s been quite a week in cricket’s administration ahead of Saturday’s Cricket SA annual general meeting (AGM). Many nominations were ignored, one was accepted despite the man standing accused of assault, and two more were accepted despite not even having the support of their own unions.

The Cricket SA (CSA) members council, which commissioned the independent forensic investigation into the organisation’s finances and management, are now not being allowed to read the report, prevented from doing so by Cricket SA’s lawyers. Yet they are expected to vote for new directors and a new president without the information and evidence contained in the report.