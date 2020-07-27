Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket subconsciously still bats for white players BL PREMIUM

At one of the many meetings held by Cricket SA to organise the recent 3Team Cricket charity match at Centurion, one of the newly appointed directors of the Cricket SA board asked whether all the bats being used by the players had been sourced from BEE-compliant companies.

It provided plenty of ammunition for the “cricket people” to stoke their fire of grievances and insistence that the Cricket SA administration was becoming packed with people who had no playing experience and didn’t understand the game.