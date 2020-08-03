Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: ‘Campaign of disinformation’ tries cricket leadership’s patience Leak to media accuses Graeme Smith of not being willing to work under a person of colour when Jacques Faul steps down BL PREMIUM

It is fair to say that Graeme Smith and Jacques Faul have become irritated by what they say is a campaign of disinformation being waged against them. If there is a campaign to discredit them, then those behind it can already claim a minor victory by causing the director of cricket and acting CEO to speak out.

Strangely, however, the story which appeared in the Sunday Times had already been made redundant. It claimed that Smith had insisted he would only continue in the role if Faul remained in his position.