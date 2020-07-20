NEIL MANTHORP: Those without prejudice and superiority should have nothing to fear
It makes sense for Cricket SA to establish a mini truth commission to investigate claims of bias and prejudice
20 July 2020 - 19:09
There have been many mentions of “awkward and uncomfortable conversations” that need to take place within SA cricket and also about “education and learning” which has to be absorbed if we are to overcome the racial schisms still shuddering through the game after all these years.
The best and most effective learning takes place among keen and willing students, however. Which is not to say that others should not be made to learn the hard way.
