GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams needs to be shown the door
27 August 2020 - 17:53
Communications, telecommunications & postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is either a petty despot or clueless about her job. Either way, President Cyril Ramaphosa should remove her as a cabinet minister.
Her tenure as minister has been problematic, with repeated allegations of interference at the state-owned entities in her portfolio such as the SABC, the SA Post Office and the Independent Communications Authority of SA, and ignoring parliament when it comes to appointments.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now