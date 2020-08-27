Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams needs to be shown the door BL PREMIUM

Communications, telecommunications & postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is either a petty despot or clueless about her job. Either way, President Cyril Ramaphosa should remove her as a cabinet minister.

Her tenure as minister has been problematic, with repeated allegations of interference at the state-owned entities in her portfolio such as the SABC, the SA Post Office and the Independent Communications Authority of SA, and ignoring parliament when it comes to appointments.