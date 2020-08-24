Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blamed in new Post Office battle
24 August 2020 - 05:10
The SA Post Office (Sapo), which lost more than R1bn in the past financial year, is now the scene of battle between the board and shareholder minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over appointments and her alleged interference in operations.
The Post Office is one of several state-owned entities that has had to rely on government bailouts to stay afloat.
