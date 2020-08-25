National Demoted Post Office chair Colleen Makhubele accuses minister of abuse of power Sapo suffered more than R1bn losses in the past financial year BL PREMIUM

In an escalation of a boardroom brawl that has left the loss-making SA Post Office (Sapo) rudderless, demoted chair Colleen Makhubele has accused communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams of abusing her powers and acting unconstitutionally.

In court papers filed in the high court in Pretoria challenging her demotion to an ordinary board member, Makhubele alleged that “improper considerations” were behind her removal from the role she had occupied since October 2019.