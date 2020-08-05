TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Shoprite’s Nigeria exit an embarrassing admission of defeat from CEO
05 August 2020 - 19:50
It came as a surprise to most that Shoprite’s review of its operations elsewhere in Africa would result in the continent’s biggest food retailer pulling the plug on its business in Nigeria, the country with the greatest potential.
There’s plenty to read about the retreat from Nigeria, whose economy is being ravaged by the slump in the price of crude oil, the export mainstay of the West African country.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now