TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Shoprite's Nigeria exit an embarrassing admission of defeat from CEO

It came as a surprise to most that Shoprite’s review of its operations elsewhere in Africa would result in the continent’s biggest food retailer pulling the plug on its business in Nigeria, the country with the greatest potential.

There’s plenty to read about the retreat from Nigeria, whose economy is being ravaged by the slump in the price of crude oil, the export mainstay of the West African country.