Markets MARKET WRAP: Shoprite and tech heavies lift JSE BL PREMIUM

The JSE firmed on Monday with gains by Shoprite, Naspers and Prosus making up for losses in other sectors, with banks faring worst on the day.

Shares in SA’s largest retailer, Shoprite, jumped the most in more than four months after the group announced that it would exit Nigeria, where it first opened stores in 2005.