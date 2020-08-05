WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Auto Trader

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Shoprite as her stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Auto Trader UK.

Marx said: “A stock that released a very good trading update yesterday, Shoprite. This is a company where the share price has been looking for a catalyst for a while, there is no reason for the share price languishing at the R100 level. I think the real catalyst for Shoprite now is the divestment from the Nigerian business which has been an absolute cash drain for them.”

Verster said: “I’m going with a London-listed company called Auto Trader, a website where you can buy and sell cars. Similar to the SA one and not to confuse anyone, the SA website is owned by Naspers where as the UK-listed one is owned by a separately listed company called Auto Trader.”