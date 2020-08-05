Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Auto Trader
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Shoprite as her stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Auto Trader UK.
Marx said: “A stock that released a very good trading update yesterday, Shoprite. This is a company where the share price has been looking for a catalyst for a while, there is no reason for the share price languishing at the R100 level. I think the real catalyst for Shoprite now is the divestment from the Nigerian business which has been an absolute cash drain for them.”
Verster said: “I’m going with a London-listed company called Auto Trader, a website where you can buy and sell cars. Similar to the SA one and not to confuse anyone, the SA website is owned by Naspers where as the UK-listed one is owned by a separately listed company called Auto Trader.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.