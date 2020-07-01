VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Yes Minister, it’s not the government’s fault?
For Nathi Mthethwa to blame others for the lack of development in cricket is simply bad faith
01 July 2020 - 16:51
SA sport has made great strides in the essential transformation ethic. This demographic seismic shift is the very foundation of ensuring sport’s sustained growth and success in the future. We have good reason to celebrate.
However, this is despite the lack of meaningful support from the SA government. Corruption and the lack of delivery of various national government ministries have left grass roots sport development to others, such as the broad cricket family from coaches, staff and parents to federations, NGOs and associations.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now