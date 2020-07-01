Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Yes Minister, it’s not the government’s fault? For Nathi Mthethwa to blame others for the lack of development in cricket is simply bad faith BL PREMIUM

SA sport has made great strides in the essential transformation ethic. This demographic seismic shift is the very foundation of ensuring sport’s sustained growth and success in the future. We have good reason to celebrate.

However, this is despite the lack of meaningful support from the SA government. Corruption and the lack of delivery of various national government ministries have left grass roots sport development to others, such as the broad cricket family from coaches, staff and parents to federations, NGOs and associations.