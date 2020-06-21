Aussie’s Steve Smith says Virat Kohli is a ‘terrific guy’

New Delhi — Australia’s Steve Smith has hailed Indian superstar and on-field rival Virat Kohli as a “terrific guy” and a strong leader who plays hard on the field.

While international sporting events were halted when the coronavirus pandemic hit, cricketers have been keeping in touch with each other through messages, phone and video calls.

“I had a few conversations with him [Virat) off the field, few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India,” Smith told Indian broadcaster Star Sports. “He is a terrific guy and we both play hard out on the field.”

After India beat Australia in the 2019 World Cup in England, Kohli apologised to Smith for chants of “cheater” from the stands towards the former Australia captain for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australia during their 2018 tour of SA.

The gesture was surprising because Kohli had once stopped just short of calling Smith a cheat after a Test match in Bangalore in 2017 when the then skipper looked up towards the dressing room for help during an umpire review — something not permitted under the rules.