Sport / Cricket

Proteas high-performance squad to start training

30 June 2020 - 15:15 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Quinton de Kock celebrate scoring 50 runs during the 2nd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park on February 23, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Quinton de Kock celebrate scoring 50 runs during the 2nd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park on February 23, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

After the go-ahead from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and the authorisation for sport to return to controlled training‚ Cricket SA have named a high-performance training squad for the Proteas.

During a camp that started on Monday‚ Cricket SA said players will train in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams.

And those sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the Cricket SA Covid-19 steering committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD)‚ an arm of the department of health.

Cricket SA chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra said their protocols are in line with the NICD.

“We engaged with the NICD, who were comfortable with our protocols and responses to their queries for further details in some respects.

“Our prevention programme‚ besides the regular testing of players and support staff‚ is predicated on personal hygiene measures and creating a sanitised ecosystem.

“Covid-19 compliance managers at each venue have assumed responsibility to ensure all the elements of the protocol are implemented‚” said Manjra.

Among senior players who have reported for camp are Quinton de Kock‚ Faf du Plessis‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Dean Elgar‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.

Cricket SA also said plans for the commencement of training for the women’s high-performance training squad are under way and will be relayed as soon as possible.

Proteas high-performance squad: Quinton de Kock‚ Dean Elgar‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Aiden Markram‚ Junior Dala‚ Theunis de Bruyn (all Titans)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)‚ Shaun von Berg (Knights)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Lions)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)‚ Temba Bavuma (Lions)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Lions)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (Lions)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)‚ David Miller (Dolphins)‚ Sarel Erwee (Dolphins)‚ Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)‚ Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins)‚ Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins)‚ Keagan Petersen (Dolphins)‚ Imran Tahir (Dolphins)‚ Marques Ackerman (Dolphins)‚ Lutho Sipamla (Lions)‚ Edward Moore (Warriors)‚ Anrich Nortjé (Warriors)‚ Sisanda Magala (Lions)‚ Glenton Stuurman (Warriors)‚ Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)‚ Rudi Second (Warriors)‚ Pite van Biljon (Knights)‚ Raynaard van Tonder (Knights)‚ Gerald Coetzee (Knights)‚ Pieter Malan (Cobras)‚ Zubayr Hamza (Cobras)‚ Janneman Malan (Cobras)‚ Faf du Plessis (Titans)‚ Tony de Zorzi (Cobras)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Lions)‚ Nandre Burger (Cobras)‚ George Linde (Cobras)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Cobras).

NEIL MANTHORP: Test-playing nations scramble to salvage what revenue they can

The cricket world — except India — has been in trouble for a long time and now they could go over the edge of the cliff
Opinion
22 hours ago

Younis Khan sees fast bowler Jofra Archer as the main threat to his side

Pakistan have departed for their three-Test tour of England
Sport
1 day ago

Suspended CEO Moroe accuses Cricket SA of misleading parliament

Thabang Moroe insists forensic investigation is still ongoing
Sport
5 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Beneath all the rancour, Cricket SA is acting with integrity

Cricket SA tells MPs of measures to regenerate finances and to wrap up disciplinary procedures
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Chiefs hand Ntshangase one-year contract extension
Sport / Soccer
2.
Barcelona coach plays down team rumblings
Sport / Soccer
3.
Mercedes change to black cars in antiracism stand
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Lewis Hamilton chases Schumacher record as F1 ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
SA’s Frittelli tests Covid-19 positive, ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Speedster Lutho Sipamla looks forward to steaming in at the Bullring

Sport / Cricket

Temba Bavuma’s passage from Langa to the Wanderers

Sport / Cricket

AB de Villiers included in new CSA competition, but Proteas talks ongoing

Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA to try out a three-team limited-over format

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.