Speedster Lutho Sipamla looks forward to steaming in at the Bullring

Fast bowler Lutho Sipamla says he cannot wait to steam in at the fastest cricket ground in the world when the season resumes.

Sipamla is moving from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg to join the Lions. The former Warriors speed merchant‚ one of the brightest young fast bowlers on the domestic circuit who can crank it up to speeds of 145km/h‚ will hone his craft at the Wanderers Stadium after arriving in March.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it‚” said Sipamla‚ who made his first-class debut for the Warriors at the Wanderers in 2017.

The 21-year-old Grey High School old boy is confident the move to Johannesburg will take his career to another level.

“The whole reason behind it was to improve and grow as a player. Bowling in the Highveld where it is bouncy and quicker with faster wickets is something I’m really looking forward to.

“I’m looking forward to working on my discipline as a fast bowler, making sure I am more consistent, bowl tight lines and give batsmen problems.”

Various franchises across the country reopened their doors last week after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gazetted the return to training of non-contact sport such as cricket despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Seven people have already tested positive for the coronavirus after Cricket SA started conducting tests on players and staff at the six franchises over the past few days.

Sipamla is nevertheless looking forward to joining Kagiso Rabada at training at the Bullring and learning from the Proteas fast-bowling kingpin.