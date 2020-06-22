Speedster Lutho Sipamla looks forward to steaming in at the Bullring
The former Warriors speed merchant will be able to hone his craft at the home of top-class cricket in Johannesburg
Fast bowler Lutho Sipamla says he cannot wait to steam in at the fastest cricket ground in the world when the season resumes.
Sipamla is moving from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg to join the Lions. The former Warriors speed merchant‚ one of the brightest young fast bowlers on the domestic circuit who can crank it up to speeds of 145km/h‚ will hone his craft at the Wanderers Stadium after arriving in March.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it‚” said Sipamla‚ who made his first-class debut for the Warriors at the Wanderers in 2017.
The 21-year-old Grey High School old boy is confident the move to Johannesburg will take his career to another level.
“The whole reason behind it was to improve and grow as a player. Bowling in the Highveld where it is bouncy and quicker with faster wickets is something I’m really looking forward to.
“I’m looking forward to working on my discipline as a fast bowler, making sure I am more consistent, bowl tight lines and give batsmen problems.”
Various franchises across the country reopened their doors last week after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gazetted the return to training of non-contact sport such as cricket despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Seven people have already tested positive for the coronavirus after Cricket SA started conducting tests on players and staff at the six franchises over the past few days.
Sipamla is nevertheless looking forward to joining Kagiso Rabada at training at the Bullring and learning from the Proteas fast-bowling kingpin.
“I am definitely looking to getting back to practice. We have been in lockdown for quite a while now.”
Sipamla rose to national prominence in 2018 after his rookie selection by the Tshwane Spartans in the Mzansi Super League’s inaugural edition player draft.
He transformed from being a surprise draft pick to ending as the tournament’s third-highest wicket taker with 16 scalps from 10 matches.
The BCom student said he idolised the likes of Allan Donald‚ Makhaya Ntini‚ Shaun Pollock‚ Dale Steyn and Morné Morkel while growing up.
“A large influence as well was the West Indian fast bowlers in the 80s and 90s, which included Michael Holding‚ Andy Roberts‚ Joel Garner‚ Malcolm Marshall and Courtney Walsh.
“I really analysed those guys and I watched them quite a lot. Those are my heroes.”