NEIL MANTHORP: Beneath all the rancour, Cricket SA is acting with integrity Cricket SA tells MPs of measures to regenerate finances and to wrap up disciplinary procedures

Cricket may have endured a miserable week and attracted yet more negative headlines for all the wrong reasons but, buried beneath a rancorous and divisive surface, there is evidence of an organisation fighting for its collective survival — and attempting to do so with integrity and innovation.

In its presentation to the portfolio committee for sport, arts & culture in parliament on Friday, Cricket SA laid out a raft of measures designed to regenerate the organisation’s finances, cut costs even further and finally put an end to the disciplinary procedures that have dogged it for the past seven months.