CSA head of communications Thamie Mthembu and executive consultant Michael Owen-Smith on Wednesday did not respond to e-mailed questions to confirm if the first part of the investigation report is available or not.

Acting on behalf of Moroe‚ Sharlyn Geza of Motsoeneng Bill Attorneys (MBA) said in a letter to the committee that the CSA’s assertion that the forensic investigation into the suspended CEO had been completed was “disingenuous”.

Geza said that her client believed the investigation was still ongoing, and pointed to continued correspondence with her client despite the governing body’s claim it was over.

She said in her letter that the last communication between Moroe and Fundudzi Forensic Services investigators was on Tuesday this week — four days after Nenzani’s comments to parliament that “investigations relating to Moroe have been completed”.

“CSA’s attempt to present Mr Moroe as being unco-operative is false.

“As far as Mr Moroe is aware and based on the correspondence exchanged by our office and Mr Moroe with CSA and the forensic investigators‚ the forensic investigation into allegations of impropriety on the part of Mr Moroe is still ongoing.

“There has been no communication to our client by the forensic investigators to the effect that they no longer intend on consulting with Mr Moroe‚” writes Geza.

“Assuming the forensic investigation into allegations of impropriety on the part of Mr Moroe has been completed‚ which we submit it has not‚ CSA would have to explain why it has unscrupulously continued to exchange correspondence with our office‚ with the most recent correspondence having been sent on the eve of June 22 2020.”

Moroe was suspended by phone by Nenzani on December 5.

CSA confirmed in parliament during their presentation that the forensic auditors were only appointed on March 6 — three months after Moroe was suspended.

May 6 — forensic investigators contact Moroe for the first time

Despite the forensic investigators having been appointed on March 6‚ they first communicated with Moroe on May 6 requesting him via e-mail his availability for a consultation.

The CSA company secretary Welsh Gwaza met Moroe on Tuesday this week — four days after the presentation in parliament — to provide the suspended CEO with more documentation to prepare for the forensic investigators.

Moroe responded to the first communication from the forensic investigators and requested a list of discussion points to enable him to prepare for the proposed consultation in an e-mail.

The investigators gave Moroe a fifteen-point list of discussion points. Moroe then requested certain documents from CSA and received them on May 15. Moroe then wrote back to CSA on May 31 to advise them that the documents were not complete as a number of board meetings and recordings were outstanding.

While Moroe was awaiting a response from CSA regarding his request for more documents‚ a day later the forensic investigators e-mailed him to schedule a meeting despite the outstanding documents.

Geza responded to the forensic investigators on behalf of Moroe on June 4 and committed to a meeting on June 9. But Moroe had to cancel the June 9 meeting because he had not received the outstanding documents he requested from CSA.

Moroe then said CSA and the forensic investigators' failure to receive the outstanding documents left him hamstrung in that he could not revert to the investigators by June 9 as previously agreed.

On June 12 Cricket SA sent credit card statements to Moroe for a period 2017 to 2019. Moroe confirmed receipt on June 15 — three days before the presentation in parliament — and asked for the outstanding documents while copying the forensic investigators in the e-mail.

On June 16, three days before presentation, CSA wrote to Moroe to ask him to return an external hard drive they had given him on May 15 to provide the suspended CEO with more documentation.

On June 18, a day before presentation, CSA wrote to Moroe and instructed him to meet Gwaza in Rosebank on June 22 to hand over the hard drive. Gwaza was to take the hard drive back to CSA so that it can load information it deemed necessary and hand it over to Moroe again so that the suspended CEO could prepare his defence.

“As at the time of sending this letter‚ our office has been made to understand that Cricket SA is still considering information installed in an external hard drive it presumably received on June 21 2020.

“Further that‚ Mr Moroe will be contacted to make arrangements for the collection of an external hard drive with documents and information he requested loaded therein‚” writes Geza.

“Based on the above‚ it is patently clear that our client did not at any point frustrate the finalisation of the forensic investigation. The statement [that the forensic auditors were not able to consult with Moroe regardless of various attempts to do so] is covertly disingenuous on the part of Cricket SA.

“From the correspondence exchanged with Cricket SA and the forensic investigators‚ it is clear that the forensic investigation into allegations of impropriety against Mr Moroe is ongoing.

“It would also be interesting to see if the final forensic investigation report makes mention of the correspondence exchange with Cricket SA‚ the forensic investigators‚ our office and Mr Moroe as alluded to above‚ particularly in so far as it relates to the allegation that our client has been uncooperative with the forensic investigators.

“With that said‚ it is our client’s request that the portfolio committee engage with CSA with a view to address the issues we raise herein on behalf of Mr Moroe as it is important the portfolio committee is at all times vested with the true state of affairs pertaining to Crickt SA.”

Committee secretary Zoleka Kula confirmed on Wednesday that the chair had received the letter.

“The committee will consider the letter once it has received a report from CSA through the department of sport‚ arts and culture‚” said Kula.

Ernest Nekhavhambe‚ one of the investigators at Fundudzi Forensic Services‚ declined to say.

“We unfortunately are not able to say on any of the issues raised in your e-mail. Kindly contact CSA for comments‚” said Nekhavhambe in an e-mailed response.

Geza said the delay in finalisation of the forensic investigation lies solely with CSA.

“Cricket SA is the sole cause of Mr Moroe being hamstrung in engaging with the forensic investigators regarding a proposed consultation as Cricket SA has not been forthcoming with providing Mr Moroe with the documents and/or information he requires.”