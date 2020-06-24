Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Can the government rise to a historic challenge? Finance minister Tito Mboweni understands the stakes, but the ruling party may not allow him to do what has to be done BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has a fine appreciation of history and is frequently reflective of his own place in it.

We can therefore be sure he would have been attuned to the historic moment of the supplementary budget delivered on Wednesday, coming at a time of global pandemic, a depression of historic proportions and when what SA does next with regard to its debt will determine the fate of generations to come.