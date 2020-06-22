Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: The chatter before a budget speech always gets it wrong What matters are the credibility gaps, not the fiscal measures that the Treasury announces BL PREMIUM

We’ve been here so many times before. A crucial budget, big decisions, big announcements expected, reform, consolidation.

The public conversation around a budget event — let us not forget these have been going on twice a year for over 20 years — always seems to get it wrong.