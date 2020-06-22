PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: The chatter before a budget speech always gets it wrong
What matters are the credibility gaps, not the fiscal measures that the Treasury announces
22 June 2020 - 05:03
We’ve been here so many times before. A crucial budget, big decisions, big announcements expected, reform, consolidation.
The public conversation around a budget event — let us not forget these have been going on twice a year for over 20 years — always seems to get it wrong.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now