National

New Development Bank approves $1bn loan for SA

NDB’s assistance will address urgent health needs in SA to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank’s COO Xian Zhu said

20 June 2020 - 12:33 Carol Paton
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS

The New Development Bank announced on Saturday that it had approved a $1bn (R17.3bn) emergency Covid-19 loan for SA.

The announcement comes four days before finance minister Tito Mboweni tables a supplementary budget to parliament, which will adjust both spending and revenue plans and update key forecasts on growth and debt.

The demands for additional spending on health and welfare have increased due to the crisis, and the dramatic drop in revenue has increased the government’s borrowing requirement. The budget deficit, according to a document presented by the Treasury to Nedlac on Friday, could increase to more than -14%, more than double than what was anticipated in February.

Mboweni has also said that SA will apply for it full drawing rights quota with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which amounts to $4.2bn. It is expected that the IMF board will make a decision on the loan in July. An application has also been made to the World Bank a loan of some $50m.

“The Covid-19 Emergency Programme Loan to SA will be provided in response to the urgent request and immediate financing needs of the SA government. NDB’s assistance will address urgent health needs in SA to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and help mitigate socioeconomic effects on the most vulnerable populations,” said Xian Zhu, NDB vice-president and COO.

The founder members of the NDB — dubbed the Brics countries — were all entitled to a $1bn loan immediately. Xian Zhu said that similar loans had also been provided to China and India.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Government’s Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme needs rejigging

Research firm Intellidex estimates the uptake could be as low as R2bn, or 1%, of its intended target
Economy
2 days ago

BASANI MALULEKE: Need to create value not just for ourselves has never been greater

It is possible that in a post Covid-19 world, many people will have multiple jobs and have irregular income
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Zero room for error in Tito’s new budget

SA’s fiscal challenges are beyond the reach of technical solutions. They are deeply rooted in the ANC’s political choices
Opinion
2 days ago

Government’s Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme needs rejigging

Research firm Intellidex estimates the uptake could be as low as R2bn, or 1%, of its intended target
Economy
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Zero room for error in Tito’s new budget

SA’s fiscal challenges are beyond the reach of technical solutions. They are deeply rooted in the ANC’s political choices
Opinion
2 days ago

BASANI MALULEKE: Need to create value not just for ourselves has never been greater

It is possible that in a post Covid-19 world, many people will have multiple jobs and have irregular income
Opinion
3 days ago

Government’s Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme needs rejigging

Research firm Intellidex estimates the uptake could be as low as R2bn, or 1%, of its intended target
Economy
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Zero room for error in Tito’s new budget

SA’s fiscal challenges are beyond the reach of technical solutions. They are deeply rooted in the ANC’s political choices
Opinion
2 days ago

BASANI MALULEKE: Need to create value not just for ourselves has never been greater

It is possible that in a post Covid-19 world, many people will have multiple jobs and have irregular income
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: EFF sinks to new low with ...
National
2.
Budget deficit to hit -14%, the Treasury tells ...
National
3.
Two of seven VBS accused have managed to pay bail
National
4.
Trevor Manuel’s mother dies of Covid-19
National
5.
State dismisses ‘baseless’ charge of conspiracy ...
National

Related Articles

Tito Mboweni’s Covid-19 briefing thin on funding detail

Economy

Ramaphosa gets R500bn aid rolling

National

Government weighing top-up to social grants

Economy

SA to take $1bn Covid-19 loan from New Development Bank

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.