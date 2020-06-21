Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: What shouldn’t be done as SA stares a debt crisis in the face BL PREMIUM

It’s another sign of the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 world that the budget — and the finance minister commenting about it on Twitter four days before its official unveiling — can pass without attracting much controversy.

Perhaps it helps that Tito Mboweni’s faux pas happened on a weekend so when bond markets open on Monday none will be able to say that their competitors got an unfair advantage and an opportunity to profit from information that wasn’t widely available.