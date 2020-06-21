Tito Mboweni’s luck may turn if revised budget is not ‘ideology as usual’

The Economist recently ranked 66 emerging economies using four indicators of financial vulnerability: public debt, foreign debt, cost of borrowing and forex. Most of the economies that fared badly were small, with SA relegated to 47th place. This indicative framework helps identify the long-term fiscal risks. The Treasury may now be recalling with nostalgia SA’s reaction to the global economic crisis of 2008-2009. The economy had more buffers then and there was broader stakeholder consensus, which permitted an effective response to the prevailing global recession.

Inevitably, public borrowing in SA is now set to soar. The public debt explosion presents policymakers with difficult choices, which cannot be avoided. But what also matters is not the absolute level of borrowing but rather how well the money is spent and the cost of servicing the debt. SA has to borrow as cheaply as possible. The budget statement should provide an update on the status of SA’s negotiations with multilateral institutions. Emergency Covid-19-related loans on easy terms are available from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which should reassure those concerned that SA’s national sovereignty will otherwise be impinged upon.

Economic steermanship is needed to ensure that the revised budget strikes the right notes and puts SA on a realistic path to avoid a sovereign debt crisis in a few years. In this process the economic forecasts have to be credible. The supplementary budget therefore has to walk the challenging path between expansive economic support now and fiscal sustainability in future. Zero-based budgeting is a tool that can help meet this challenge on the spending side. SA has to break out of its low-growth trap without falling into a debt trap.

Sense of urgency

The revised budget needs to broadly reassure the nation and business that as the lockdown eases not only are policy steps being implemented to underpin recovery but economic reform is also backed. Fundamental reform is essential for sustainable economic recovery, particularly as Covid-19 has reinforced SA’s deep socioeconomic faultlines. How best should economic recovery be combined with structural reform, outcomes with potentially different timelines?

The first imperative is to convey a strong sense of urgency. The real tragedy of much policy-making in SA in the past has been the failure to properly implement several workable plans and “stay on message”. Acceptable road maps include the National Development Plan (NDP) and its latest offshoot, the Treasury’s growth strategy released in 2019. Does SA really need yet another, brand-new economic plan to deal with Covid-19 and its aftermath?