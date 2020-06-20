National Budget deficit to hit -14%, the Treasury tells Nedlac Before the Covid-19 crisis, which has sent 90% of countries into deep recession, the Treasury had anticipated a budget deficit for the fiscal year of -6.8% BL PREMIUM

The Treasury expects a budget deficit — which is shortfall between revenue and expenditure — of more than 14%, it has said in a presentation to social partners ahead of Wednesday’s supplementary budget.

The -14% is higher than most previous estimates by multilateral organisations and private economists. In its last estimate, the World Bank said it expected a deficit of -7.1% in 2020/2021. Most private economists’ forecasts have not breached -10%.