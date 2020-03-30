TOM EATON: Power-drunk officials will stir up an already rotten brew
While people need to comply with shutdown measures, the police and army should act responsibly
30 March 2020 - 15:52
SA is fermenting. Locked in the still of our suddenly concentrated lives, exposed to the heat of the daily news, stewing in our fears, we are starting to sweat an entirely new kind of moonshine, threatening an entirely new kind of hangover.
The chemistry of lockdown mampoer will no doubt be explained in years to come by psychologists and economists, but right now you don’t need to be an expert to see its effects.
