Africa needs R1.7-trillion to fight coronavirus, says UN

UN economic body says stimulus is needed urgently as the continent is two to three weeks from worst of outbreak

29 March 2020 - 16:45 Prinesha Naidoo
A laboratory worker examines samples. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

Africa is two to three weeks away from the worst of the coronavirus storm and needs an emergency economic stimulus of $100bn (R1.7-trillion) to bolster preventive measures and support its fragile health-care systems, according to the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). 

Almost half of the funds could come from waiving interest payments to multilateral institutions. That would give countries the fiscal space needed to impose social-distancing measures, widen social safety nets and equip hospitals to treat the sick ahead of an expected surge in infections, UNECA executive secretary Vera Songwe said by phone from Washington.

“If we want to have a fighting chance, we need it immediately,” she said. “In the next two to three weeks, if we act really decisively, we may be able to flatten the curve and then when the storm comes it will not be as brutal as we see in Europe.”

One measure that can provide some immediate relief is the creation of the special purpose vehicle requested by African finance ministers through which interest payments on sovereign bonds could be sequestered and support all countries on the continent regardless of income level, she said.

Stressed Systems

Lack of resources and staff means authorities must work fast to limit the spread of the disease on a continent where hospitals have an average of just 1.8 beds per 1,000 people, says the UNECA data. While Africa accounts for 1% of global health expenditure, it carries 23% of the disease burden, including hundreds of thousands of deaths each year from malaria, HIV/Aids and tuberculosis.

“Our hospital systems are so weak and so stressed already that another stress on them is going to break them,” Songwe said.

There are more than 3,000 Covid-19 infections in 46 countries across the continent, according to the Addis Ababa-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The continent has never experienced a crisis of the scale and magnitude caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Songwe said.

While its affect is likely to be felt for 12 to 18 months — with a loss of lives, jobs and businesses as economies grind to a halt — the potential loss of health-care providers and schooling would also weigh on the continent’s health and education sectors for years to come, she said.

A co-ordinated global effort is required to assist countries and businesses, and support the recovery of economies across the world, she said.

“If there is one African country or one country anywhere in the world that still has the coronavirus, the whole world has it. We’ve seen the speed of contamination and how quickly it can respread,” Songwe said.

Bloomberg 

The fight to contain Covid-19 in Africa

As the coronavirus begins its spread across Africa, some countries have announced travel restrictions and school closures. Now they need to curb ...
3 days ago

Somalia ready to receive grants and debt relief in the nick of time

Somalia meets targets for good governance so it is in line to get a slice of IMF’s emergency aid
3 days ago

Uganda shoots and beats those breaking Covid-19 restrictions

While much of the country is closed and movement restricted, a full lockdown has not been instituted
2 days ago

Covid-19: Worst still to come

Grim forecasts of economy shrinking 6%, downgrade to junk, job losses
22 hours ago

SA’s Covid-19 infections rise to 1,170

Earlier, two deaths had been reported, however one is a ‘suspected’ case of the disease
2 days ago

Covid-19 is costing VW $2.2bn a week

Volkswagen, the world’s largest carmaker by sales, may have to look at retrenchments and where it can safely resume production
2 days ago

