SA could approach IMF and World Bank to help fund coronavirus health interventions

SA will consider approaching international financial institutions such as the IMF, the World Bank and the New Development Bank to help fund health interventions against the coronavirus crisis, finance minister Tito Mboweni said.

His comments, at a briefing on Sunday, followed discussions held on Friday between the IMF and the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), which advises the IMF board of governors on various issues, including on how to deal with shocks to the financial system. The body is chaired by Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.

The entities committed to support countries, particularly low-income and developing economies, battling with both the health and economic consequences of the pandemic.

Alongside World Bank support measures to help health authorities to respond to the crisis, the IMF has put in place a number of facilities to help developing nations hit by a combination of a health crisis and a sudden reversal of capital flows.