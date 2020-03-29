Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: This is the time to apportion blame, correctly The government will attribute slow growth and recovery to the coronavirus and low global demand BL PREMIUM

SA won’t be surprised by the Moody’s Investors Service downgrade — such has been the boredom in having to continually discuss it for three years.

It is tempting maybe to think in this coming week that everything is “fine”, because the impact will get lost in wider coronavirus volatility in markets and was surely priced in anyway.