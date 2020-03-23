GAVIN RICH: Trivial to some, a huge blow for others
No decisions can be made in sport without consulting the participants
23 March 2020 - 05:05
It has been hard this week to escape the feeling that everything written about rugby will come across as too trivial compared to the big talking point in the world right now.
If you look hard enough you will find things to pick apart. Before the coronavirus arrived to bring some perspective, rugby, like all professional sports, could at times be written about with enough gravitas to suggest it was a matter of life and death. Which of course it isn’t. Being dramatic, like being overanalytical, almost defines the craft.
