This season is finished, says Italian football club boss Massimo Cellino

Rome — The president of Italian football club Brescia, which is based in the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, says it is time to cancel the Serie A season because of “the plague”.

Serie A basement dwellers Brescia are destined for relegation should the matches play out to their logical end in May. No ball has been kicked in the football-mad country since March 9 because of an outbreak that bore down on Italy from China in February.

The nation of 60-million is under a lockdown that could run for many more weeks. big Italian clubs have been discussing the idea of resuming training in preparation for possible matches behind closed doors.

But Brescia president Massimo Cellino told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper that people who were thinking of playing during a crisis that has killed 4,825 people in Italy were deluding themselves.