Liverpool offer stewards to supermarkets amid panic buying

London — The CEO of English football club Liverpool has offered the club’s stewards to local supermarkets as customers clamber for goods amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside,” wrote Liverpool Football Club CEO Peter Moore on Twitter. “Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, and so on.

“They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate [and safe] on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact. #YNWA [You’ll Never Walk Alone]," he added, referencing the Liverpool anthem.