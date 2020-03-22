Sport / Soccer

Liverpool offer stewards to supermarkets amid panic buying

British supermarket workers have been facing abuse amid panic buying as customers scramble for food

22 March 2020 - 21:15 Agency Staff
Empty shelves in a Sainsbury's supermarket in Walthamstow, London, March 20 2020. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Empty shelves in a Sainsbury's supermarket in Walthamstow, London, March 20 2020. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP

London — The CEO of English football club Liverpool has offered the club’s stewards to local supermarkets as customers clamber for goods amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside,” wrote Liverpool Football Club CEO Peter Moore on Twitter. “Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, and so on.

“They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate [and safe] on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact. #YNWA [You’ll Never Walk Alone]," he added, referencing the Liverpool anthem.

There have been reports of British supermarket workers facing abuse amid panic buying as customers scramble for food and other items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Shop workers’ union Usdaw said retail staff “play an essential role in getting the country through this crisis” and needed support.

Liverpool, who have not been crowned champions of England since 1990, are now a huge 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. But with the competition now suspended, and no certainty as to when or if it will resume, there is still doubt over whether the champions-elect will win their first English title of the Premier League era this season.

AFP

Fitness, focus, frustration: Life in lockdown for Europe’s footballers

The go-ahead to train and play could come suddenly and the players will have to be ready
Sport
2 hours ago

Football in the dark as transfers grind to a halt amid Covid-19

Clubs across Europe’s top five leagues will lose as  much as €4bn in lost revenue if the season is cancelled
Sport
3 hours ago

This season is finished, says Italian football club boss Massimo Cellino

Brescia president backs Italy’s prime minister in extending all bans and closures in country
Sport
2 hours ago

Safa’s Danny Jordaan stands firm on no football

SA Football Association president says matches played without fans are not effective in stopping spread of coronavirus
Sport
3 days ago

England’s Premier League extends shutdown with end-date left open

All football in England effectively suspended until further notice
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
End of the journey for Ajax Amsterdam-Cape Town
Sport / Soccer
2.
New Zealand rugby hopes for overseas teams in ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Three bidders vie to emblazon their name on Cape ...
Sport
4.
SA golfer Victor Lange tests positive for ...
Sport
5.
Brutal Rafa Nadal through to French Open third ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

New Zealand rugby hopes for overseas teams in domestic competition

Sport / Rugby

Coronavirus presents dope test hurdle for Olympics

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Once there was sport, the real live stuff on TV

Opinion / Columnists

Sachin Tendulkar offers a flat bat to coronavirus

Sport / Cricket

Australia aims to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled

Sport / Cricket

Safa shuts down football for more than two weeks

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.